Unite to Move Ondo State Forward, Governor’s Wife Charges State Assembly

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on the members of Ondo State House of Assembly to unite and work in the interest of the state.

The Governor’s wife made the call, Friday, during an interactive session with the 26 members of the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Her words: “I want you all to cooperate and operate as brothers and sisters. It is a good thing that necessary constitutional provisions are operative as we now have an Acting Governor in place. The hitches of the last few months notwithstanding, I am here to encourage you to do your best to ensure that the state moves forward.

“As a very vital arm of the government, I

have invited you for a ‘meet and greet’, to interact with you and encourage after a fairly long interval. It’s a time that we all would agree has been turbulent. My concern, however, is that we should United and be ready to move forward. It is important that you keep doing your best in the interest of the state so that this administration can end on a good note.”

In his reaction on behalf of the 10th Assembly, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, thanked the Governor’s Wife for reaching out to the honourable members and for nudging them to unite and corporate with one another in the interest of the state.

He said: “We are happy to have this interaction with you. It is the first meeting we are having with you after a major political turmoil but it is encouraging to have heard from you that we should unite and corporate to move the state forward. We believe, as you have noted, that the governor will be back in no time.

“While we assure you that we will do just as you have implored us to do, we commend your strength in a time like this and applaud your various positive contributions to governance in the state.”

Story by Debo Akinbami