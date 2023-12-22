N25 Million Support For Aged: Mrs Akeredolu Was Misrepresented

Press Statement

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has

dissociated herself from the receipt and disbursal of the sum of 25 Million being the money released by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Ondo State Elders.

The N25 Million naira was a portion of the N950m released to the elderly citizens (aged 65 and above in all 36 states) by Senator Oluremi Tinubu through the wives of the state governors under the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) expected to be implemented across all the states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

Meanwhile, as opposed to what obtains in other states of the federation where the governor’s wife represented the president’s wife to disburse the fund, neither Mrs Akeredolu nor her office was involved in the receipt and disbursal of the money meant for Ondo state, whereas the banner used for disbursement was emblazoned with her photograph to give false impression.

Akeredolu who commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for what she described as a commendable act of compassion for the aged, condemned the handling of the fund by the state leadership of the party, describing it as an act of sabotage, usurpation and deceit.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media & Archives

(Office of the Wife of Governor)

December, 22, 2023.