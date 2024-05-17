APC Ward Exco Passes Vote Of Confidence On Folakemi Omogoroye

All Progressives Congress(APC) Ode-Aye Ward I executive in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State has on Friday passed vote of confidence on one of the governorship aspirants Folakemi Omogoroye.

Passing the vote of confidence on the aspirant, the 16 members of the Ward 1 executive signed the letter declaring their support for the only female governorship aspirant from the Southern senatorial district of the state.

Folakemi Omogoroye is the governorship aspirant on the platform of APC who approached the court to seek clarification of the authenticity of the O’ Level certificate of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

She had alleged that the governor was involved in certificate forgery.

It would be recalled that the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s faction of the party has been flaunting trumped up allegations of anti-party against governorship aspirants who have expressed their displeasure about the party’s governorship primary which did not hold in the state and brandishing fake letter of suspension against same set of people.