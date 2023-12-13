Olu Agunloye to EFCC: I’m Not On The Run, Will Be In Your Office This Morning

Former Head of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Olu Agunloye has informed Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he’s not on the run.

He promised to be at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters today.

Agunloye wondered why EFCC declared him wanted when he was still present physically in court at the last hearing of the matter between him and Commission on November 20th (last mouth)

He emphasised that in the last appearance in court, the matter was adjourned until Febuary 2, 2024, querying why EFCC was looking for him again.

“The court in the last sitting adjourned the case till February 2 next year, while it means it’s compelling for both of us to be in court next at the next adjourned date. So, there is no need

for EFCC to have declared me wanted.

“As an elder statesman, at 75 years of age who have served this nation meritoriously in different capacities, twice as a minister, so I have no reason whatsoever to be on the run.

“I hold every individual and institution of government in high esteem. I am clean and have not committed any crime.

“Since I saw the publication very late last night, I will voluntarily be on my way this morning to EFCC’s office to answer whatever questions or queries they have against me.”