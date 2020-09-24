Barely forty eight hours after her unveiling as member of Campign Council of the Zenith Labour Party((ZLP), prominent grassroots women mobilizer in Ese-Odo, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aside dumping the ZLP, the Arogbo-Ijaw born business woman donated campaign materials for the APC which were presented to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure.

She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo and another APC chieftain, Pharm. Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu.

Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.

She is expected to formally join the APC in Arogbo Ward 1, at the Ward meeting scheduled for this weekend.