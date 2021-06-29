The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday led 11 governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other key stakeholders of the party to Gusau for the formal defection of Governor Bello Mutawalle from PDP to APC.

Presenting the party flag to the Governor before an unprecedented crowd in Gusau, Gov. Buni commended the Zamfara state Governor for taking wise decision of joining the party.

“Your decision to join APC now, is a defining moment for you, the government and people of Zamfara state.

Buni declared that “from now henceforth, you are the leader of the party in Zamfara State and all structures of the party have collapsed under your leadership.

The Chairman APC Caretaker Committee charged all stakeholders and members to remain loyal to the governor and the party.

Buni commended APC members in the state for the support to the party for a successful ceremony in the state.

Governor Mutawalle commended Buni for the purposeful leadership he is giving the party with a sense of direction.

“Your leadership style has redefined the party and l am glad that myself, associates and supporters are joining the party at this time under your leadership” Mutawallee said.

He assured to be just and fair in treating every member of the party with respect and dignity.

Former Governor and former leader of the party in the state, Abdulaziz Yari, pledged loyalty to the new leader of the party in the state.

The governors who attended the ceremony include Katsina, Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Borno, Jigawa, Plateau, Ogun and Kogi states and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed

DG, Press and Media Affairs.