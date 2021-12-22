A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Hon Albert Akintoye a.k.a S.O.T, has congratulated the good people of Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency and Ondo state for witnessing another Christmas, which signifies the celebration of Birth of Jesus Christ.

On this occasion, Hon Akintoye charges youths in the constituency and the state at large to shun all forms of social vices and criminal activities during and after this festive season.

In a Christmas Message, a former Federal Lawmaker notes that the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is doing alot to turn Ondo state into an industrial hub in the country with Ore Industrial hub and the proposed Ondo Port, hence the need for youths to engage in meaningful ventures.

He urges them to desist from all forms of hooliganism that could truncate the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying presently in Ondo state.

Hon Akintoye commended the governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for equipping the Amotekun security network.

“I commend the leadership style of mr governor, I am impressed that he kept to his words by equipping the security agencies in the state.

Hon Albert Akintoye who has been tipped to fly the APC party flag for the Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency seat 2023 use the opportunity to wish all sons and daughters of Ondo state Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance.