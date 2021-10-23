• Declares Support for BRECAN

The First Lady of Bayelsa, Dr Gloria Douye Diri, has said the Founder of BRECAN and First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has triggered something in her with her 25 years of passionately leading the fight against breast cancer.

Dr Diri said this, Saturday, at the maiden edition of Bayelsa State Jog for Life.

Speaking at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium, Ovom, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the First Lady said, “Today, you have triggered something in me, and I can assure you of my support.

She also charged the chairperson of Bayelsa State Chapter, Mrs Zipuamere Felicia Afenfia, to work assiduously to achieve the set goals.

While also commending Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for personally coming to inaugurate the Bayelsa State Chapter of BRECAN, Dr Douye Diri said she is passionate about collaborating with BRECAN to bring an end to cancer most prevalent to women.

“Awareness is vital in the fight against breast cancer as deaths of loved ones to cancer brings so much pain. However, be assured of my readiness to support the fight.

“I welcome every member of BRECAN to this State. You have our deepest appreciation for choosing to establish a branch of BRECAN in Bayelsa State. One significant appreciation is that today, our women found time to work out again. I appreciate every Bayelsans that joined the walk to kick out cancer from Bayelsa State. I celebrate you all.” Mrs Diri said.

In own her remarks, Ondo State First Lady, who founded the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria in 1997 after personal encounter and with the disease, urged women of Bayelsa to prioritise monthly self-examination of their breasts to check for unusual signs as timely and appropriate intervention is key to surviving the disease.

As she puts it, “We can’t get tired talking about what Women should do every month, which is checking your breasts. It won’t take you more than 15 minutes, and you do that regularly every month.”

The 25 years breast cancer survivor, Mrs Akeredolu, urged women to do breast self-examination at least once a month to check for unusual discolouration, discharge from the nipples or painless lump around the breast; saying, “women are increasingly surviving breast cancer.”

Mrs Akeredolu, who thanked her Bayelsa State counterpart, Dr Douye Diri, for her hospitality, congratulated the newest state chapter for having such a wonderful woman as the First Lady.

“Let me once again express my delight in being in Bayelsa state. I believe this chapter will grow from strength to strength. I want to charge the new state executives to take up the responsibility of creating awareness which is the entry point in any cancer control, and it leads to action, said no woman needs to die needlessly as early detection saves a life.” the First Lady said.

The event, which is part of the activities marking Pink October – the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has been held in Oyo, Imo and Ondo States.

Present were BRECAN members, executives across the Nation, government officials from Ondo and Bayelsa State.

Story by Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi

See more pictures: