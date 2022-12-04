You’re a reference point for humanitarian services, Not Too Young To Rule tells Ondo First Lady

….honours her with Best First Lady of the Year award

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Saturday, bagged The Best First Lady of the Year award, which was conferred on her by the national body of Not Too Young To Rule.

The honour was done to her during the 2022 national leadership award of excellence, organised by the youths group, at Royal Bird hotel & Towel, Alagbaka Akure, the state capital.

Responding to the honour, Mrs. Akeredolu who is the Matron of the group, encouraged its leadership to mobilise more young Nigerians across the nation towards achieving the purpose for which Not Too Young To Rule bill was approved.

She commended the group for deeming it fit to recognize excellence services to humanity demonstrated by each of the awardees in their various fields of endeavor.

Earlier in her welcome address, the national Coordinator of Not Too Young To Rule, Hon. Ogundairo Samuel, had hinted that the event was to honour meritorious services to humanity and national development, by conducting background checks of previous track records and contributions of the awardees to national development.

He described the First Lady of Ondo state as a woman with a difference, an excellent reference point for humanitarian services as evident in her various impactful initiatives like BeMore Empowered Foundation, BRECAN, and others.

“She is a role model, a mother with milk of human kindness flowing through her veins and a selfless leader. The magnitude of her love for the betterment of the society is unfathomable” he said.

The Not Too Young To Rule Coordinator, used the medium to commend the Governor Akeredolu-led administration for providing good governance and dividends of democracy for the residents of Ondo State.

“This becomes more pertinent when we consider the high premium he has placed on the youth by giving us the necessary opportunities to serve in various political political and high profile positions”, he added.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

December 3, 2022