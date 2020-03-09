YOUR SUPPORT IS THE REASON WE ARE CONFIDENT OF VICTORY- AKEREDOLU

….as APC welcomes Tunji Abayomi, Olemija, Ategbole, others

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said that the massive show of support by the people of the state is the reason he is confident of victory.

The Governor particularly thanked the people of Oka-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state for their massive show of support and the love shown him as they trooped out enmass to receive him.

The Governor spoke in Oka Akoko at a rally organized to welcome back some candidates of the Action for Alliance (AA) who left the party to contest on the platform of the AA in the 2019 general elections after they were unjustly denied to participate in the party primaries.

The returnees include; human rights lawyer, Tunji Abayomi,Esq, Ategbole Olusegun, Boye Ologbese, Hon. Friday Olemija and Sunday Akinwalere.

Governor Akeredolu said despite the massive infrastructure that his administration has delivered in Akoko, his administration will still do more.

He said there is no amount of unhealthy rivalry and rebellion that can upturn the wish of God concerning the 2020 election.

Governor Akeredolu said: ”What God will do, he will do. God loves us. No matter what happens, God’s love is sure on us. We will be there together. We will do more than what we have delivered in Akoko in terms of infrastructure. You have not seen anything yet. Where we are going, we will get there.

“I’m happy that you troopped out like this. There is no where we do politics without rivalry. Let them continue. We are not in a room to hold meeting we are outside .”