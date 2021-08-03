A business magnate, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has commended the efforts of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in curtailing human rights abuses in the state.

He said this at the inauguration of members of the Board of the office of Public Defender and launching of the administration of criminal justice pocket laws at Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

“The First Lady is the mother of Ondo State. She indeed a mother to all given the manner she has been working tirelessly to defend women, children and the weak in the state against abuses.

“The efforts of the wife of Governor has helped considerably in halting cases of human trafficking in Ondo State.”

Ibrahim who was the Chief Launcher of the first pocket Law (Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) published by Ondo state Law Commission also described Governor Akeredolu as a man who priorities peace and justice.

While lauding the governor for placing human rights protection on the front burner, Chief Ibrahim also encouraged the Ministry of Justice to endeavour to publish all the laws of Ondo State made under the Akeredolu regime for historical purpose.

The governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, had approved the constitution of the board of Public Defender in furtherance of the efforts of government to ensure the protection of the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens of Ondo state as enshrined in Chapter IV of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Established in 2004, the Agency is saddled with protection of the fundamental Human rights of citizens of Ondo state, particularly the indigent, weak and vulnerable people.

The Board, which is the first since its conception 17 years ago, consists of statutory members and members of the following Non Governmental organisations, Professional bodies and other interest organisations, including Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

Members of the board include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye (Chairman), Solicitor General and Permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, C. K Akinrinsola (Member), Rev Father Damian Adesegha, Member representing Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC); Mrs Veronica Funmi Faleyimu – Ayodele; Member representing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Others are Mr Fasesin Segun Olasumbo, member representing Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Pharm. Olufunmilayo Osundolire, Member representing interests not represented, Ag. Director of Office of Public Defender, Mr B.V Falodun (Secretary of the board).

The event was attended by Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Mrs Seun Aiyedatiwa, Attorney General of Ondo State, Sir Charles Titiloye, Cheif of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga, Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aderoboye Samuel, Justice Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Ademola Bola, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Yayi Akorede, amongst other dignitaries.

Story by media team of office of First lady of Ondo State