•As Rep. Committee On UBEC/SUBEB Inspects Projects in Ondo

•Commitment To Basic Education Responsible For Our Achievements – Gov Akeredolu

The House Of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education and Service, has commended Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the giant strides recorded in the area of Education, infrastructure and other critical interventions in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka Akure, described the Governor as a true leader who has not restricted himself to the state or the Southwest alone but has been very proactive and vocal on burning national issues.

While describing the reconstructed and renovated public primary schools with perimeter fencing and other amenities in the sunshine state as a model, Prof. Ihonvbere added that children must be properly built giving the place of education in contemporary.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said when he assumed office in 2017, nothing was done about the existing public primary schools in the state.

He said:”It’s a good thing that you are able to go round all the schools you visited. By the time we came in 2017, nothing was done about them at all. The last time we paid and assessed fund from UBEC was 2013 before we came in.

“Someone can decide to build mega schools, it doesn’t mean anything. Whether the schools are effective now or not it is now left for the people to judge. But we are putting them in better use now. We are giving them to our higher institutions.

“In our own time, we made up our mind that things will not be done this way. The Muslim school here became dilapidated and no one was going there. When we came here, we rebuilt it. From less than 50 pupils, their students are now over 200.

“We did place premium on education to do those things. Things were already hard when we came in. But we are committed to education. Our matching grant for 2020, we are processing it. The Covid-19 was part of what slowed us down. No doubt, we have tried.” He said.