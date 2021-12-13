•As Deputy Gov, First Lady, Others Bid Him Farewell

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has again celebrated the retiring Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bolaji Salami, for his passion and dedication to duties throughout his service in the state.

Speaking at his Government House residence on Sunday evening while hosting the CP and his wife, Governor Akeredolu described the Police boss as an ‘Omoluabi’ to the core.

He said: “We have every reason to celebrate you. Let me, on behalf of the First Lady and the good people of Ondo state, formally thank you for your good work. We appreciate you. As a people, we cherish the omoluabi in a person. You are an omoluabi to the core.”

Governor Akeredolu noted that CP Salami has demonstrated that he is reliable, trustworthy and loyal, adding that those qualities have made him stand out as a gentleman police officer.

The Governor also commended the Police Commissioner for being a team player, stressing that he has shown that in the way and manner he worked and cooperated with the State’s Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’

“Over the years, you have grown up to be someone that is reliable, trustworthy and loyal. All that have been said about you is a pointer to that. I have seen you at meetings and I appreciate the fact that you are a team player. A good one! You have shown us that aspect of you as a team player in the way and manner you worked with Amotekun.

“I want to use this medium to thank you for your assistance. You do things out of your duties to make sure that lives and property are protected. One of your predecessors, Adeyanju, did well too. It is important I say that here also.

“You are really a gentleman officer that ondo state will never forget. You have left your mark on the sand of time,” the Governor said.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the retiring Police Commissioner for blending well with the government, adding that his cooperation with Amotekun was heartwarming.

Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty- Anwayu Akeredolu, thanked the Commissioner for all he has done for the state.

Describing him as a gentleman officer, the First Lady said CP Salami was friendly and related well with the government all through his service years in the state.

Others who spoke included the Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; and the Amotekun commander, Chief Tunji Adeleke.

Earlier, CP Salami thanked the Governor and members of the state executive council for the cooperation extended to him during his service in the state.

He described the Governor as frank and thorough, saying “If there is any need to serve in the police force, I would still love to serve in Ondo state.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 13, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael