You are a loaded, unique Senator, Oba Bamidele Dabo eulogies Jimoh Ibrahim on bill for Establishment of College of Education in Igbekebo

…..as Igbekebo Youth Leader, Obasanmi describes him as a ‘Strategic Performing Senator’ (SPS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Odogun-In-Council and the entire Igbekebo Community, the Headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have expressed their gratitude to Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for his unwavering dedication and selfless commitment to the establishment of a higher institution of learning in the community.

Various leaders of the Community said the establishment of the College of Education will bring immense benefits not only to Igbekebo and Apoiland but also to the broader Southern Senatorial District.

Chairman of the Community’s Education Committee, Comrade Prince Sunday Egbukuyomi, expressed his enthusiasm upon hearing about the proposed College of Education in Igbekebo.

He affirmed the community’s preparedness to welcome the school and provide the necessary support for the actualization of the project.

The traditional ruler of Igbekebo, His Royal Majesty Oba Bamidele Simeon Dabo, in his words, said, “Senator yi ma yato ke,”(“This Senator is different and unique.”)

He proceeds to offer a heartfelt prayer, asking God to grant Senator Jimoh Ibrahim the grace, capability and determination to bring his visionary plans to reality.

Oba Dabo further prays for God’s guidance and success in all of the Senator’s future endeavours.

This endorsement from Kabiyesi Odogun is a testament to the uncommon support and admiration that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has earned within our community.

Also, High Chief Segun Dabo, the Tobodeyi of Igbekebo, commends the innovative initiative of Senator (Barr) Jimoh Ibrahim, LL.B, BL, LLM, Ph.D., CFR, in proposing a bill for the establishment of a College of Education in Igbekebo, Apoiland, Ese Odo.

He described the Senator as a man of high intellectual capacity, capable of providing purposeful leadership in any position he finds himself.

Chief Dabo further expressed unwavering confidence that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR) will deliver on his promise and sees the bill through to a logical conclusion.

Other Leaders and prominent sons and daughters of the Community, who expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s recent bill, which proposes the establishment of a College of Education for the entire senatorial district, include Chief Mrs. Tinu Olowofela, the former Manager at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),the Amu of Igbekebo, Apoiland, Chief Omole Pius,the APC Local Government Secretary, Barrister Rufus Omotayo, Hon Richard Omosehin, an APC chieftain, Hon Kola Hugah, the Chairman of the Igbekebo Policy Making Council and the Youth Leader, Obasanmi Oladele.

They said: “What makes this initiative all the more exceptional is the selection of Igbekebo as its location, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government. This decision is both innovative and praiseworthy, as Igbekebo has long aspired to have a higher education institution. This move has garnered widespread appreciation from every member of the Igbekebo Community, both locally and internationally.”

Chief Tinu Olowofela said: ” I have known the senator as a goal-getter; he will undoubtedly deliver on his promises in his mandate area without a hint of sectionalism or tribalism. He is a thorough researcher, a go-getter and a strategic businessman, now turned politician, who truly understands what he represents.

In the words of Barrister Rufus Omotayo, “OUR APC SENATOR is a pragmatic person, dogged fighter and an embodiment of talents and creativity. He believes in the continuos co-existence of Okitipupa Division, like our Great leader did, the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu. He is a goal-getter”.

The youth leader of Igbekebo Community, Obasanmi Oladele also expressed his joy upon hearing the news of the bill passing through the first reading on the floor of the Senate.

He commended Senator Ibrahim for his commitment to empowerment without bias.

Obasanmi adjudged the senator as a performer and gave him the title of “Strategic Performing Senator” (SPS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.