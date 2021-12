The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has declared that descendants of Oduduwa must unite across the world regardless of religious and political differences.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the declaration at his Ile Oodua palace on Tuesday, during the commemoration of his sixth coronation anniversary, describing the Yorubas as natural leaders who are being watched by other nationalities for direction at all times.

“Our unity is nonnegotiable and this is the best time that such irreplaceable virtue is needed the most. We must speak with one voice at all times as we prevent politics, religion or other biases from setting us apart.

“In whatever we do, we must be conscious of the fact that we are being watched by others and we cannot afford to let the world down, especially those looking up to us for leadership.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

Addressing the happy crowd on the journey so far, Ooni Ogunwusi described the six years of his reign as the goodness of God Almighty, explaining that the moments therein were not without challenges which were defeated through love and support of his subjects.

“Six is not just a common figure, it can be likened to ‘Ifa’ in Yoruba language and I am sure that we all want ‘Ifa’ which is freebie. The days ahead are promising and we shall continue to work for the goodness of all.” Ooni Ogunwusi added.

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who doubles as the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum on Monday night led top members of the Ekiti State Government to pay homage to the Ooni at the ancient Ile Oodua palace, wishing the frontline monarch a long peaceful reign on the throne of his ancestors.

The event climaxed on Tuesday, with an early morning prayer session by the Ife Muslim community, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the traditional worshippers at the palace auditorium.

As part of his investment in human development and capacity building for the youths, five youths who were trained freely under Ooni Ogunwusi’s Adire Oodua Initiative, got certified and empowered with startup capitals at the event.

The event was witnessed by prominent traditional rulers including the Olu of Ilaro & Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Adegbenle, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Alara of Ilara-Epe, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Arouinkeye, Oore of Otun-Ekiti & Paramount Ruler of Mobaland, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and Olojudo of Ido-Faboro, Oba Ayorinde Ilori and a host of others.

Iyalaje Oodua Worldwide, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade and Moremi of Yorubaland, Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, equally attended the event while a three-man delegation led by Director General of NTDC, Folorunso Coker delivered a special goodwill message on behalf of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom the Ooni described as worthy ambassador and a great leader of the Yoruba race.

