Xmas: Bamidele Omosehin Congratulates Ondo People

People of Ondo State have been congratulated by business mogul, Mr. Bamidele Omosehin on the celebration of Christmas.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday, Omosehin rejoiced with the people, saying the season is unique and must be celebrated in peaceful manner

He noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was significant for human race because that was when the saviour of the world was born.

Omosehin, therefore, called on the people to celebrate the season by sharing gifts among themselves.

He charged them to avoid violence and celebrate in line with the laws of the land.

“Christmas is a season everyone across the world celebrate because it’s to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of the world.

” It is a season known for sharing of gifts among the people both the poor and the rich.

“I want to implore our people in Ondo State that they should take care of one another by ensuring everyone is happy during this season.

“Ensure your brothers and sisters get something to eat during the celebration.

“I rejoice with you all and I say Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance,” Omosehin said.

Meanwhile, youths in Ondo South senatorial district are currently celebrating the yuletide season as Mr. Bamidele Omogbehin Football competition advancing to the final.

Omosehin organised the competition to engage youths in the district during the season to boost their sporting talents for national and international exploration.

The business mogul who executes various intervention programmes to assist the underprivileged the district, provides sporting equipment for different clubs that participate in the annual competition.

Omosehin, empowers women, widows, youths and students, by offering cash and working tools, charged youths in the state to develop their talents in sports.

He said: “This is another edition of our football competition. We use this sport to entertain and develop ourselves.

“Our youths are given opportunity to showcase their talents and we look into how to help them expose to national and international levels of football.

“It is important to do this to assist our youths to get exposed to legit means of making money in legit businesses.

“This will also make our youths look away from crimes and focus on their future.

“I encouraged the indigent but brilliant students through scholarship awards.

“Widows, artisans and other underprivileged people are empowered to help them start off or boost their businesses.

“This football competition is an annual one, we are improving on the standard of our football in Ondo State senatorial district.”