The Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, has commended the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for prioritising the well-being of citizens of the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit at the Governor’s office in Akure, WOWICAN National Chairperson, Deaconess Victoria Bola Ihesiulor said, the commitment of Governor Akeredolu to good governance coupled with equitable delivery of its dividends to the citizens, is salutary.

Deaconess Ihesiulor who spoke highly about efforts of the Arakunrin Akeredolu administration at guaranteeing security of lives and property in the state, used the opportunity to appreciate the cohessive plans of the government at stemming COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The WOWICAN National Chairperson said the visit was coming ahead of the National Convention of the Christian Women organisation being hosted in the Ondo State with delegates from all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory and with the theme: “Be Still and Know that I am God”.

Deaconess Ihesiulor however called on christian women to join in the crusade for peace in the country to accelerate national growth and development.

“Again as Christian women, peace is what we desire for our country and as God, who created us in His image did not make mistakes, it is therefore not a mistake that He has made Nigeria a heterogeneous society. We pray that all our peace initiatives will yield positive results and peace will reign in Nigeria”, she declared.

In his response, the Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, noted with satisfaction the significant roles of women in nation building and assured that his administration will continue to give them due recognitions in the scheme of things.

“Women have always been very enterprising when it comes to trading and so on, they are able to lay their hands on one or two things that at least will guarantee their sustainance, now that women have come out and concentrate on that very important focus to reduce poverty among women and I think it is a great idea”, he said.

The Governor equally urged the women to continue to intercede for the country in their prayers just as he expressed grave concerns in the current security situations of the country.

“We try as much as possible to ensure that security of lifes and property will be our priority, no country or state can guarantee 100% security, but I know that there is nothing impossible with God Almighty to do, so we believe all things are possible”, he said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stated that his administration will remain unwavering in its commitment to the excuction of life transforming projects for the good of all and in particularly the women so as to encourage them to do more.

📷Blessed Michael