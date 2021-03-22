As the world marks World Water Day today (Monday), a non-governmental organization, Waterways Foundation, has called on government at all levels to provide potable water to rural dwellers.

The NGO made the call through a statement personally signed by its Founder, Barrister Femi Philips Ogunjumelo, and released to the public.

Barrister Ogunjumelo decried a situation whereby a lot of those who live in rural communities in Nigeria often drink untreated water – mostly from streams – because they can’t access potable water which should have been provided by the government as one of its core responsibilities to the people.

“Often times these people contract all sorts of water-borne ailments simply because they can’t afford to provide potable and clean water for themselves, he lamented.

The NGO called on the government, especially at the state level, to resuscitate the public water works that used to be in place in the past.

“It’s the responsibility of the governemnt to provide potable water to the people. It’s a basic responsibility that should not be neglected, a part of the statement read.

As part of its social responsibilities, the Foundation has been providing clean water to some communities in Ondo State through drilling of boreholes and solar powered clean water for the people.

World Water Day is celebrated every March 22. Its observance began in 1993 as designated by the United Nations.

It’s a day dedicated to celebrating water and raising awareness about the global water crisis.

A core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Valuing Water’