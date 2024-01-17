World Economic Forum Summit: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Canvasses World Leaders’ Support For Tinubu’s Economic Policies

,….says Ondo state $46 billion Bitumen can not be lying fallow

Chairman, Senate Committee On Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Wednesday at the ongoing World Economic Forum, canvassed support of international community for the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

He emphasised on the need for world leaders to examine the economic policies of President Tinubu which he said would turn around the living standard of the people of the nation if well supported by international community.

Senator Ibrahim, while delivering his paper on Abandoned Projects in Africa, at the 5-day Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland, drew the attention of world leaders to the $46billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State, saying it could not be left untapped.

He said: “A cursory look at the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the federal republic of Nigeria portends brighter future for the people of the federation.

“With your support as world leaders, these policies would turn around the country’s economy and by implication the standard of living of the citizenry.

“It’s imperative to also mention here that the $46 billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State cannot be sleeping. It’s yearning for exploration and exploitation for the development of the people and the state.

“So, I want to call you world leaders that your collective effort is what is needed to change the narrative to improve the living standard of humanity.”

The senator representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District charged the world leaders on the need for collective efforts in making the world economy better.

The 5-day World Economic Forum commenced on Monday, January 15, 2024 and would end on Friday, January 19, 2024.