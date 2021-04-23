A leading non-governmental organisation in environment, Triple G Eco-Revival Solutions has galvanized residents of Ekiti state including govt to clean up the state in commemoration of the 2021 World Earth Day on Thursday.

The day which is celebrated on every April 22nd across the world is used to draw awareness and sensitize people on ecosystem and the need to maintain proper hygiene of their environment and the climate to prevent any form of hazard.

To further commemorate the day, the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) invited Triple G and youths in the state to the institution’s iconic planetorium, where many of the youths described the visit as memorable.

The ceremony tittled ‘Clean Up Ekiti’ was attended by groups such as Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Red Cross, National Emergency Management Agency and youth based organisations where massive clean up was carried out across major roads and streets in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking, the CEO of Triple G Eco-Revival solution, the sole organizer of the event, Mrs ‘Seyi Ebenezer noted that the celebration of the World Earth Day which commenced in 1970 is necessary to sensitive residents on the need to be conscious of their environment and ensure proper cleanliness in interest of everyone in the society.

Ebenezer who explained that the earth is facing series of environmental challenges now due to the non challant attitude of people, said that the environment must be protected for the coming generation to live.

According to her, ” As an NGO which has been in the state creating awareness about eco – system, deforestation, flooding and decapitation of trees which serve as shelter belt for the state, we are compelled to sponsor and arrange at hosting and aligning with global date in celebrating Earth Day today.

” This is our own planet, we don’t have any other one and we must ensure that people are conscious of their environment and maintain the needed cleanliness.

” Today’s event is important to sensitize our people that everyone has a role to play in order to make our environment clean for our health and survival, if not for us alone but the coming generation. We are having a lot of environmental challenges such as flooding and others because of our attitude.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen ; the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Tourism Development, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre and other top officials were part of the exercise.