World Cancer Day: Ondo women commend Mrs Akeredolu for creating awareness

By Igozi Aduloju

Members of the Ondo State chapter of the Coalition Against Cancer In Nigeria ( CACIN) today joined others world over to mark the 2020 celebration of World Cancer Day.



The programme which kicked off with a ‘walk against cancer’ from Akure City Hall through major streets along the ever busy Oba Adesida to the NUJ Press Centre, Adegbemile provided an avenue for various experts to create awareness about the disease and raise the concsciouness of the people on the streets.



The initiative which is the brainchild of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) also had supports from 10 other partners who have committed their resources to work together towards eradicating cancer in the state.



Speaking on the significance of the campaign vent, the Iyaloja Akure land, Erelu Adefunmilayo Adekanye said markets women have been mobilized to take advantage of the free screening exercise.



Erelu Adekanye while applauding Mrs. Akeredolu for emboldening Ondo State women through awareness created by BRECAN said women who have silently been suffering from the scourge of cancer now know the importance of coming out to get help.



Also speaking, Hon. Favour Tomomewo applauded the initiative just as she restated that all hands must be on deck in combating the scourge of cancer.



Hon. Tomomewo also used the opportunity to charge the people to take advantage of the free screening exercise to check their status.



Some of the partners who were on ground to provide free screening of Blood Sugar, High Blood Pressure, HIV screening include Kids & Teens Resource Centre( K&TRC), Restoration of the Dignity of Womanhood (ROTDOW), Centre for Women & Child Development (CWCD) among others. Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FOWOSO, BRECAN, BAAF, NAWOJ were also on ground. Also in attendance was the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Mrs. Titi Adeyemi.



In a chat with journalists, Mrs. Olabisi Omolona, CEO, ROTDOW restated the importance of early detection in cancer treatment.

She also urged the people to take advantage of the free screening exercise to check their status