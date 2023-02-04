World Cancer Day: Ondo First Lady Calls for more Collaborative Partnerships to Fight Disease

PRESS STATEMENT

The Wife of Ondo State Governor and Founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN) Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called for more collaborative partnerships to fight the scourge of cancer in the country.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made the call today, Saturday 4th of February 2023, at Akure the Ondo State Capital while commemorating World Cancer Day.

World Cancer Day 2023 marks the second year of the three-year ‘Close the Care Gap’ campaign centred on the issue of equity.

Shedding some light on the campaign, the BRECAN founder said it seeks to raise awareness about the illness as well as help ensure all people around the world can access high-quality cancer care. She called for stakeholder partnerships to help fight the disease and lessen global statistics.

“The call to beat cancer is a call to all and we must all put resources together to fight it. The second year of the campaign is about uniting individuals and organisations, advocates and policymakers in calling for change and taking action,” she said.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu revealed that statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that Nigeria holds one of the worst records for cancer mortality and BRECAN as part of its goals to provide patient support, research and public awareness on the ailment, has since 2007, consistently led in the commemoration of the World Cancer Day with various activities in different states of Nigeria with a tremendous impact.

She said: “This sad reality of ours is what NGOs like BRECAN are working tirelessly to change the narrative of cancer care in Nigeria

“In BRECAN, we are committed to reducing the burden of Breast, Cervical and Prostate Cancer in Nigeria. This is possible if we Close the Care Gap

“To Close the Care Gap, we need to step up raising awareness for the public to understand that Cancer is a disease that progresses with time and can be prevented through lifestyle modifications, vaccination in the case of cervical cancer and screening.

“Having cancer and not having the money for treatment is the experience of most Nigerian cancer patients.

“How do we close this gap? It requires the collaboration of governments, pharmaceutical companies and cancer NGOs to accelerate the establishment of sustainable health insurance plans that covers cancer care.”

The Ondo First Lady has called on citizens to take action by demanding the Nigerian leadership to prioritize cancer care, adding that early detection and presentation remain the major predictor of patients’ survival.

“There is a need to establish more well-equipped cancer treatment centres nationwide, at least one per state to reduce hardship faced by cancer patients travelling long distances to access care.

“We need to improve on infrastructure and capacity for collecting cancer data and leveraging resource-appropriate technologies in all aspects of the cancer control continuum.

“It is, therefore, necessary for people to become aware of the most common forms of cancer, their risk factors, preventive measures, and the importance of early detection and presentation,” she said.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu also stressed the importance of psychosocial support in cancer care.

“This support system empowers patients/survivors to own their experience and share with the public. As they put their faces on the disease, it goes a long way to support the mantra that Cancer is not a death sentence!” she said.

Oluwatobi Fademi

Press Secretary, Office of the WoG, Ondo State.

February 4, 2023