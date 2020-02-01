World Cancer Day, 4 February: BRECAN’s activities at a glance

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria is making a very bold statement with the 2020 World Cancer Day in Nigeria. With increasing cancer deaths recorded in the country, comes the need for collaborative efforts between the Government, Non Governmental and Civil Society Organizations to unite in the fight against cancer. BRECAN has recognised this and is currently spearheading collaborations in her Chapters States to mark the 2020 WCD and to create a platform for synergy among organizations with interest in eradicating cancer. This move has achieved huge success in Oyo, Ondo and Imo States.

Oyo State:

BRECAN Oyo state has successfully mobilized and is collaborating with fourteen other organizations to mark this year’s World Cancer Day in Ibadan the Oyo State capital with the go ahead from The State’s Ministry of Health. Activities lined up for the event will span a period of five days starting from the 31st of January to the 4th of February with outreaches to schools, churches and mosques. On the 4th of February, the Grand Finale will hold in an 800 seater capacity hall at Onireke, Ibadan with Some partnering NGOs such as SFH, PPFN, J’Rapha and MWAN conducting free breast and cervical cancer screening for about 400 women. There will be several presentations on cancer by seasoned professionals.

On the 6th of February, 2020, BRECAN will be marking the WCD in the ancient town of Oyo with the full support from The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and Queen Anuoluwapo. Society for Family Health (SFH) will also be on ground to conduct free breast cancer screening to about 300 women.

Ondo State:

In Ondo state, ten other organizations have teamed up with BRECAN to mark the WCD in the state. Activities lined for the event include, Press conference, School outreach and a walk against cancer coming up on the 4th of February, 2020. On the 11th of February, there will a town hall meeting where issues pertaining to cancer prevention and care in the state will be discussed.

Imo State:

The Imo state chapter in conjunction with seven other organizations will be marking the event in Owerri the Imo state capital with a walk against cancer on Saturday, 8th February, 2020. The walk will take off from Dan Anyiam Stadium to Freedom Square Owerri. At the venue, there be lectures on cancer, followed by discussions and cross fertilization of ideas to chart the way forward towards tacking cancer in the state. There will also be teaching of Breast Self Examination, quiz competition, fund raising and screening for breast, prostate and colon cancers.

With this move, BRECAN is galvanizing action and creating the platform for organizations to close ranks, merge efforts and resources together and fight cancer holistically. We are hopeful that together, soon, we will defeat cancer.