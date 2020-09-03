The government of Ondo State and the Federal Fire Services have collaborated together towards ensuring that the State has fire trucks to combat fire outbreaks in the state. Speaking at the meeting with representatives of the Federal Fire Services in Akure, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye commended the federal agency for being proactive in responding to the letter sent by Governor Akeredolu.

Mr. Ogunleye said the state government had to make the clarion call as the state was finding it difficult to cope with rising fire related incidences across the state.

“When Mr. Governor communicated with you, it was borne out of his genuine desire to get federal assistance on the rising cases of inferno. We are happy that you are here, as your coming has changed the picture altogether. Collaboration, synergy and cooperation between the federal, state and local governments are inevitable for the government at all levels to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people. By working together, we shall render assistance to one.”

In his contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Engineer Taiwo Otun expressed hope that the new fire truck will compliment the old ones the ministry possessed.

” We have always enjoyed a good rapport with you before now. And I an happy to see this new support coming to fruition, based on our call. Hopefully, the new truck will arrive here soon”

Earlier, leader of the delegation and the Assistant Comptroller General, Federal Fire Services, Dr. Callistus Agwu had said the team was in the state to visit the various stations to see conditions of available fire trucks and carry out repair works where neccessary to make them functional.

Dr. Agwu added that they were to also update the government about the assistance requested on new fire truck.

“The federal government has purchased a new fire truck for the state. Its the latest version and has 46 ancillary equipments to enable it perform the task of battling fire outbreaks in the state. Very soon, it will be delivered.”