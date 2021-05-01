Press Statement

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urges workers to sustain the existing industrial harmony between the APC-led government and its unions. This is a panacea for economic and infrastructural development.

The party commends the understanding and attitude of both union leaders, and the entire workforce, even at critical moments.

We rejoice with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and all their members, particularly in Ondo State, as they celebrate this year’s International Workers’ Day.

The party is not oblivious of the high expectations from different segments of stakeholders, including the workers, but confident that the highly compatible team, currently saddled with our state affairs, will live up to the task.

We are all aware that Nigeria is passing through a trying phase in its development. This demands greater understanding, and support of all to weather the unpleasant storm.

The party therefore appeals that every peaceful avenue be explored for further understanding, cooperation with, and encouragement for the government in its drive to industrialise, and transform the status of Ondo State.

The APC-led government believes in the welfare of the people, and will always prioritise the wellbeing of every resident of the Sunshine State, with much emphasis on the engine room of government.

Once again, we celebrate with our productive workforce, and the Government of Ondo State on this occasion of Workers’ Day, believing that the next celebration would take place under a better atmosphere.

Alex Kalejaye,

Publicity Secretary,

Ondo APC

1st May, 2021