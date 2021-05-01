Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated workers in the state on the occasion of the 2021 Workers Day celebration.

The Governor reiterates his commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, adding that his administration’s vow to make the welfare of the civil servants a priority remains unswerving.

“Undoubtedly, in the last four years plus, we have displayed total commitment to the welfare of our workers. We believe the workforce is the engine room of governance. We have placed premium on sanitizing the civil service and depoliticizing the system.

“We have severed ties with the obnoxious practice that views all issues affecting the civil service from the prism of politics and ethnicity. Promotion and appointment of workers and Permanent Secretaries have been done as and when due, and on merit.

“We shall continue to pursue excellence and provide a good working environment so that the workforce will continue to function effectively”, the Governor said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, while appreciating the workers, particularly the labour leaders for the robust relationship and understanding shown his administration in handling labour matters, assures that workers’ welfare will continue to be his administration’s priority.

He, however, called for the understanding, as the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow on the country’s economy; affecting the financial capacity of state, especially in the area of workers’ salary. The Governor assured that matters affecting workers in the state would retain primacy as the finances of the state improves.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

1st May, 2021.