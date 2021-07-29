Ondo State Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engineer Raimi Aminu has appealed to road users plying the Akure to Ado Ekiti to exercise patience as government is working towards commencement of the road construction.

Engineer Aminu made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists on the current situation of the road.

He assured that the process of starting the construction had been set in motion by the governments of Ondo, Ekiti and the Federal Ministry of Works.

“A committee has been set up to ensure that the work is not delayed unnecessarily. It comprises of the Ondo State Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and a representative of the Federal Ministry of Works. A private firm has also been assigned to carry out an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

The Commissioner explained that the ESIA is very important and is usually done before any major road project is embarked upon.

“The ESIA is being carried out to assist government to know the benefits and positive impact of the road on the residents of the area. Any road project must not pose a threat or a difficulty to the people. Most road projects have their ESIA ready before construction work began. Any major road project must have a lot of benefits to the end users.”

According to him, as soon as the ESIA report is submitted and the inclement weather improves, work will commence.

“I can assure the people that the contractor will move to site with his equipments immediately the ESIA is ready and the rains subside.”

Sunday Ajibola,

Head Media,

Ministry of Infrastructure.