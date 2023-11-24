Women’s Leadership Workshop Concludes in Turkey; Ondo State Delegates Honored with Certificates

The Four-day Workshop on Leadership Etiquette and Sustainable Development for Women, organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in collaboration with the non-governmental organization (NGO) Prime Unique Women Initiative, has successfully concluded. The workshop took place from November 20 to 23, 2023, at Hilton Bonmoti in Istanbul, Turkey, and was attended by delegates from various states of the Federation, including Ondo State.

Mrs. Helen Garpiya, a director in the Office of the SGF and the organizer of the training, expressed her satisfaction with the presence of the Ondo State delegation during the Leadership Workshop. She commended the conduct of the Ondo State delegates, stating, “The Ondo team truly added significant value. They exhibited a clear sense of intention and were fully aware of the purpose behind their participation.”

Garpiya shared that the primary aim of the training is to empower women and place them at the forefront of leadership. The training aims to foster an understanding of their inherent value and instill the belief that they possess innate leadership qualities.

She highlighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has witnessed a significant increase in the representation of women in leadership roles. In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to progress, there is a concerted effort to provide training and support to these women, ensuring their ability to contribute effectively to the advancement of the country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized the need for homegrown solutions to address our challenges. Our purpose here was to pave the way and demonstrate to women how to develop indigenous solutions to their problems.

“I believe that as the training concludes and based on the feedback we have received thus far, we have successfully achieved about 98 percent of our objectives.

“The women also formed strong connections, fostering benchmarking opportunities where they can learn from the practices of other states and strive for continuous improvement, enabling them to progress,” she stated.

The Office of the SGF Director commended Ondo State’s annual Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO). She encouraged other states to benchmark the innovation and replicate it in their states.

“Other women, other states, organizations that are representing women should see what Ondo State is doing and should liaise.”

“We are also encouraging women to attend the 5th FOWOSO Summit slated to be held on December 6th and 7th 2023 in Akure, Ondo State so we can see how it’s done and replicate it in other states,” she said.

Feedback from the attendees from Ondo State revealed that they gained a lot of knowledge and skills from the four-day event.

Mrs. Bolanle Afolabi, the Executive Secretary of the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-based Violence (OSAA-GBV) and one of the delegates expressed her appreciation for the training as it offered a valuable opportunity to expand her knowledge, which will greatly contribute to the Agency’s efficient operations.

“This training will create a ripple effect throughout Ondo State, leading to enhanced protection for victims of gender-based violence, as well as increased availability of remedies and interventions to support them.

“By providing valuable insights, this training will empower women and children with crucial information on preventing gender-based violence. They will become more aware of early signs and warnings, enabling them to effectively avoid and address violence against them,” Afolabi explained.

The Ondo State Agency Against Gender-based Violence (OSAA-GBV) was established in January 2022 and has been actively involved in addressing over 300 cases of gender-based violence in the state.

Reflecting on the agency’s interventions, Afolabi acknowledged that while there is still progress to be made, notable achievements have been accomplished thus far.

“We have successfully apprehended and incarcerated certain perpetrators, while others are currently undergoing legal proceedings. Additionally, our agency has effectively resolved family conflicts.

“We have also extended our interventions to encompass cases involving abandoned children, support for school children, and care for spouses,” she explained.

The highlight of the event was the farewell dinner, where participants received certificates in recognition of their completion of the training.

Story by Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi