By Debo Akinbami

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged women to stand up for one another in a bid to advance the cause of womanhood.

She gave the charge while interacting with journalists at the premiere of a musical theatre titled ‘The Flower’, produced by Seeing Through the Arts Productions.

Mrs. Akeredolu said: “I want to congratulate you for putting together this wonderful play.

This is women supporting women. Women should support fellow women in whatever others are doing so that we can begin to change the narrative.

“The movie captures the various problems confronting women. I am sure the audience will leave this hall with tons of lessons.

I encourage the producers to take the message, through the movie, to other states so that the message can reach more people.”

Staged at Glover Hall, Marina, Lagos State, Flower is an inspirational story of hope built around six women; a faithful wife, an accused murderer, a corporate amazon, a religious hopeful, a trophy wife and a pleasure worker.

Themes such as Gender Based Violence, Child Molestation, Rape, Female Genital Mutilation, and Gender Inequality are brought to the fore in this masterpiece and the messages are conveyed in ballads, monologues and dance. It is specifically designed to connect with different age groups and social classes.

The movie Flower, produced by Obukome Ibru and directed by Gbenga Yusuf, featured a team of talented and experienced artistes; Ufuoma Mcdermott, WAJE, Elvina Ibru, Teni, Tosin Adeyemi, Nini Mbonnu, among other characters.

It was supported by MTN Nigeria and 2wice as Nice Studios.

The event was attended by the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Wife of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Oluwaseun Ayedatiwa, Members of the Forum of the Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO) and other government officials.