First Lady, Irele Local Government, Hon. Mrs Morenike Ajimotokin has called on Women in Irele Local Government to amplify their participation in politics and showcase ample interest in elective positions.

Mrs Ajimotokin made this call at the meeting organised in respect of Sensitization Tour of women in Irele Local Government held at the Council Hall today.

She said that women’s participation in politics is the only legal and credible means they could use to assume political leadership in a democratic society.

Speaking further, Mrs Ajimotokin said that women’s inherent leadership qualities could provoke a real and desirable change in society.

According to Mrs Ajimotokin, Any society that promotes the dignity of women and allows them to thrive will experience rapid development because women are family-centric. As we know, the family is the foremost frontier for national development, she submitted.

“I urge women to rise to the emerging challenges of leadership, now that the country is at a crossroads in socio-economic development. “Women should contribute their quota to national development, most especially with the decline in our value system.”

The First Lady tasked the State Government to continue to support programmes, aimed at encouraging talented women, having the ambition to contribute to national development.

Mrs Ajimotokin expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State for coming up with this great initiative of encouraging women to participate in politics and summoned the courage to contest for political position.

Equally, Mrs Kehinde Adeniran (Madam KK), SSA on Women Affairs said there was the need to promote inspiration and advocacy on women empowerment to spur women into taking up leadership positions.

She urged women to explore their potential and take up leadership positions to add value to society and contribute to national development.

Mrs Mosunmola Odukale, Women Leader, Ondo South Senatorial District said that women had the capabilities to create a difference in leadership effectiveness and hence should be allowed to serve.

Speaking further, Mrs Mosunmola said the purpose of this sensitization is to recognise, showcase and celebrate women, who have worked extraordinarily to bring about party success in the election. Drawing inspiration and knowledge from these women would help young women to showcase interest in politics, achieve their goals and become successful in politics, she said.

The Chairperson, Ese Odo Local Government, Hon. Space Aluko advised the women to showcase full interest in politics and summoned the courage to contest for political positions.

Stressing further, she urged women in Irele Local Government to present themselves for self-development so that when the opportunity presents itself, they can fit into it and also have opportunities to vie for positions. It is only when we develop ourselves that we can be assured of fielding quality, resourceful and capable women, she added.

Signed:

Victor Adedeji,

Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman,

Irele Local Government.

June 21, 2021.