Women More Loyal Than Men – Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim

.…Commends Betty Akeredolu On Social Development Policy, Donates N20m For FOWOSO Building

Women have been rated high in terms of the level of loyalty to the nation and resilience in pursuit of whatever goal they believe in.

Senator representing Ondo State Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR made the declaration at the 5th Summit of FOWOSO organized by the wife of the state governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu at The DOME, Alagbaka Akure.

The billionaire business mogul encouraged men to emulate women in terms of these attributes.

Senator Ibrahim said: “I want to encourage men to behave like women.

I am happy Betty is not at the Senate, because my voice wouldn’t have been as loud as it is now.

“But I regret I don’t have a mother I can carry her bag after the planery session at the Senate.

“I want to see FOWOSO waxing stronger.

It will not die after Betty.

We need to complete it for you to achieve what you want to achieve.

I know you want to see FOWOSO building completed and you have founded and built a foundation that would outlive the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

Women have great voice in fighting for the rights of the citizens and humanity in general.

“Next year, I will ensure we have Betty Akeredolu at COP28 conference because she a strong voice that must be part of the agitations of Nigeria and Africa in respect to climate change.

“We want to have FOWOSO representatives at the conference in the next edition.

“On the initiatives being founded by Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, we don’t give money to the First Lady but to FOWOSO.

Donating to the FOWOSO building construction, Senator Ibrahim said: Some people would be saying they don’t want to declare what they have to give, but I want to say, It’s my prerogative to spend my money the way I like.

“The completionof the FOWOSO buildingis the only thing that agitates her mind. I will put N20million to the building.

“I want to thank her for the project. This is one contribution to humanity that will live after her.”

During the launching of the book, BEMORE Foundation and Activities, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim bought a copy for N1million and a copy of the FOWOSO calendar for N1million.

He promised that he would ensure all senators from the state get a copy of the book.

In her address, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, expressed her joy over the success story of FOWOSO.

She said: “I have, in my heart, unbridled joy as I watch women gather, for the fifth time, to celebrate themselves, their strength and wins. I feel very proud of the mileage already covered by this invaluable foundation and the resultant heights attained by our women; the feats speak frontally to the fact that what was seeded, six years ago, has started to yield enormous harvests.

“Celebrating the fifth summit signifies that we have truly come of age. And quite evidently, FOWOSO has done well for women in Ondo State; it has elevated hitherto lower statuses, added inches to women’s economic heights and strengthened homes through various empowerment initiatives. It has liberated minds and continues to broaden mental horizons so that women can make more informed decisions.

“Through our variously effectual interventions, we have been able to elevate the socioeconomic status of women as opposed to the dark years of tokenism and the absurd hiring of women as men hailers. Six years down the lane, women have steadily progressed; our performances are both concrete and evident in the number of women whose lives have been transformed through this great initiative.

“The last one year has been eventful and productive. The association has continued to play strategic roles in elevating the status of women and creating more opportunities. FOWOSO members participated in the 2023 Bemore Summer Boot Camp and made impactful contributions.

“They attended the 2023 Summit of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) where one of our own, Mrs Toyin Adu, won the star prize, 3-bedroom flat at Lekki, Lagos State.

“They also partnered with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) during the pink October as breast and cervical cancer advocates.

Our legacy project, the Multi-million naira FOWOSO Centre and the Event Hall meant to generate fund for the sustainability of the centre have already taken a good shape.

“Between November 2022, when we laid the foundation, and now, so much has been done; and we are optimistic that, with your support, the project will be commissioned before the end of this administration and we will achieve our plan to provide shelter for vulnerable women and girls, and the victims of Sexual and Gender-Based violence in the state.”

Reeling out some of the achievements of FOWOSO, the wife of the governor explained that the second edition of Ondo State Acquisition and Empowerment Programme (OSSA-EP) held for the Southern Senatorial District at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, between October and November, 2023 was to the credit of FOWOSO.

She disclosed that the programme produced about a hundred brand entrepreneurs who are fully trained and equipped to translate their skills to wealth.

The First Lady stated that “As part of the 5th Summit, we have for your reading pleasure the ‘History of Bemore’ a book that showcases our girls who are increasingly becoming self-aware and responsible young women poised to positively change the narrative of the Nigerian women, and the FOWOSO calendar, a permanent feature of FOWOSO Summit as souvenirs for fundraising.”

She explained that the activities of FOWOSO complement government’s accomplishments in area of human rights.

Arabinrin Anyanwu-Akeredolu said: “Besides these laudable accomplishments, we have continued to complement government’s efforts in ensuring that gender-based violence remains a punishable offense in Ondo State with the aid of Violence Against Persons Prohibition’s law (VAPP).

“We have also continued to improve the number of women in appointive and elective positions with more women emerging as Chairpersons, Vice Chairpersons, Secretaries and Councillors in local government administration.

“To this extent, “Living A Life of Purpose”, being the theme of the fifth FOWOSO Summit, is a purposive strategy for inspiring the womenfolk to be deliberate about growth and impact on all fronts; to always strive to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s political space; and to continue to work in alliance with other women toward liberating womanhood at all levels from age-long subjugation.”

Delivering her inspirational message, Pastor Funke Adejumo enjoined women to choose to be thankful and happy.

She said: “Unhappiness is one of the caused of cancer in women. Make yourself happy. Appreciate yourself. Enjoy your life. I will see you at the top.”

Mrs. Adejumo was thereafter presented a plaque by the First Lady in appreciation of her contribution to woman development.