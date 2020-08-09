

Members of Women Led NGOs in partnership with the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) today created awareness across the three senatorial districts of the state on the coming Local Government Polls scheduled for August 22nd, 2020.

The campaign which took place simultaneously across streets in Owo, Ikare, Akure South, Akure North, Idanre, Ifedore, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Igbokoda among others galvanized support for full participation of residents in local government polls.

The sensitization programme which provided an opportunity to reiterate the need for the people to be particularly involved in local government polls as it directly affects their individual communal lives also provided an avenue to instil confidence in the voting proces as a way of electing leaders who have the capability to effect positive change in their community.

The state chairperson of the Ondo State chapter of Women Led NGOs, Mrs. Folake Esan said the exercise became imperative in order to encourage people’s participation in local government elections as according to her, many people do not see the reason to be involve let alone vote during the process.

Some of the other issues raised during the awareness campaign is the need for people to go and and vote, eschew violence during the polls while also observing COVID 19 protocols of social distancing, use of face mask, washing of hands with soap and regular use of hand sanitizers among others.