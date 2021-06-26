The Secretary (Acting Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area. Development Commission Dr. Victor Koledoye has stated the commission in various ways has been able to positively transform the standard of living of people living in the Oil Producing Areas in Ondo State, this he stated in Akure, the Ondo State Capital during an interview with pressmen while highlighting the achievements of the commission in the last couple of years.

According to Dr. Victor Koledoye in spite of the recent economic crunch, the body has been able to bring to the doorstep of people, sustainable development projects and community based projects which has helped boost both the industrial and infrastructural outlook of the mandate areas.

Some of the projects he mentioned are Aboto/Atijere road; the Asphalt overlay from Igbokoda to Araromi; Water treatment plant; the reticulation plant amongst a host of other projects. He also added that the commission has been able to successfully facilitate the employment of many as teachers to compliment the efforts of SUBEB and TESCON.

Also, the commission in collaboration with BEMORE sponsors yearly 100-140 girls to participate in the annual summer camp, BEMORE is one of the key pet projects of the first lady of Ondo State aimed at empowering girls within and outside the state.

He also added that the commission has been able to achieve much stability and progress as a result of the cordial relationship which it has enjoined with the Akeredolu led administration in Ondo State.

According to him,” As a commission, we have enjoyed a cordial and amiable relationship with the Ondo State Government and this relationship has led to the birth of various on-going projects in the area”.

He also added that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is making good efforts in opening up the deep sea port and the free trade zone, projects which he explained will be of immense economic growth for the region and the state at large.