In the entire Ondo South Senatorial District, the only ultra modern and state of the art event facility where events are held with both comfort and peace of mind of the celebrants well factored into the structure of the event hall is Williams Hall and Suites, Igbokoda.

Williams Hall has a three thousand person capacity hall, thus it is best suited for wedding reception, entertainment of guests after funeral service, political parties’ campaign rallies, business summit and conferences. At Williams Hall, you can rest assured of good services for your money.

Williams Hall

An icing on the cake at Williams Hall and Suites is the superb lodgings and accommodation facilities that makes for total relaxation for guests who have come from far away places.

Williams Hall and Suites has a security system that is in tandem with best international standard of facility policing and maintenance. The Suites have CCTV camera and our rooms are with adequate air conditioner.

Williams Event Hall

Security personnel are always on ground to maintain a 24 hour watch on the facility, thus our guests can lodge with total peace of mind, while our trained security staff provide security during events and programmes in the hall.

Our supply of electricity is second to none; there are three stand by, sound proof KVA Generating sets, thus the hall yields itself to the comfort of both celebrants and guests during their events and celebration.

KVA Generating sets

If you are a visitor to Ondo south senatorial district on an official programme or a guest to an event and you need to sleep over, our suites at Williams Hall and Suites is your best alternative because it is home away from home. Our well spaced and adequately secured car park is an added comfort.

If you desire a place to relax and have an unimaginable as well as unlimited fun, kindly visit Williams Hall and Suites as we are located in a serene environment.

Our bar is fully stocked with varieties of choice wine and beer brands.

For the comfort of your event and home away from home, patronise us at Williams Hall and Suites located at Kilometer 4, Igbokoda/Okitipupa Road, Ondo State.

For your Bookings, call Korede Uwatomo on: 09135170925 and 09159475722.

You will be glad you did.

See More Pictures: