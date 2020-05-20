Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has demonstrated his commitment in ensuring that the poor and vulnerable in the state enjoy social security under his administration.

This was established during a visit to Rosemary Sheidu of Ajifa Street, Oshinle quarters Akure, a widow who lost her husband to the cold hands of death while pregnant, and also suffered another tragic blow of domestic accident that has left her scarred for life.

The Special Adviser to Mr Governor on Public and Inter-governmental Affairs Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu who led the team to visit the widow who just put to bed said her office got wing of her story and decided to wait till she puts to bed so she could have time to heal physically and emotionally.

Mrs Ademosu who is also the Focal Person for all Social Interventions in the State expressed her condolence on the loss of her husband and congratulated her on the arrival of her newly born. She assured her of the government’s readiness to support her and renew her hope for a better life.

The Senior Special Assistant to Mr Governor on Social Investment Program Barrister Felix Alonge, while handing over the cash and material gifts to the new mother reiterated the present administration’s will to give new lease of life to the hopeless, poor and vulnerable people in the state.

He pointed out that her being a Benue woman will in no way affect the government’s decision as every life in Ondo State is regarded as significant and precious.

Lending her voice in support of all that has been said, the Unit Head State Cash Transfer Office, Mrs Olupona said her office shall ensure that she’s recommended to the appropriate quarter for necessary assistance so that she and her children don’t suffer. Her office she explained is aimed at building the resilience of the poor and vulnerable households.

In reaction to the kind gesture, Rosemary appreciated the effort of the State Government saying “I have been at home helpless as I couldn’t do anything due to the injury I sustained from gas explosion. I was not expecting anything from anybody and I am actually surprised seeing all this government officials with all these gifts. I am so grateful. ”

Others present during the visit were the Akure South Local Government Chairman Mrs Roseline Kolawole, Special Assistant to Mr Governor and Program Manager on Homegrown School Feeding Mr Sesan Olupona, Special Assistant to Mr Governor on Homegrown School Feeding Mrs Victoria Akinlolu, Permanent Secretary Multilateral Mrs Tope Ojolo, Director Finance and Administration, Multilateral, Mrs Yemi Pirisola and some notable women from APC party; Mrs Oluwatuyi, Mrs Fagbamiye, Mrs Oparinde and Engr. Bosun Ogunleye.