•Identifies Lack of Implementation As Cog In The Wheel Of The Nation’s Progress

•Receives NIPSS On Study Tour To Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reiterated the need to ensure that the proposed Port Ondo becomes a reality if the nation is truly committed to doing what is right.

The Governor said the Sunshine state has every advantage to have a deep seaport considering the unique deepest draught in the state.

Stating that the state waterways need no dredging, Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the state government has completed every necessary studies on the proposed deep sea port.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday while receiving participants of the Senior Course 43, 2021 of the National Institute For Policy and Strategies Studies (NIPSS) led by the Director of Studies of the institute, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam, mni.

The participants are in the state as part of their study tours.

NIPSS is a policy formation center for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, Army officers and medium-rank as well as senior civil servants.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that there are investors including Dubai Wharf and China Harbour who have expressed interest in developing the seaport in the state.

The Governor, who was speaking on the theme for the study titled “Getting Things Done, Policy and Program Implementation in Nigeria”, charged the participants of the NIPSS Senior Course 43 to advocate for the need to do what is right in the country.

Describing the theme as critical, Governor Akeredolu identified not getting things done as the bane of the country.

“You are the foremost nation’s think-tank. This institute has been existing for long. People have gone for studies in this institute. I don’t know if we are getting things done in this country.

“If you look at the crop of technocrats that are here, you will know that if we listen to what you have and try and implement them, your innovative ideas, we would have developed a long time ago.”

The leader of the team, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam said their study in the state is focused on strategy for policy and programme implementation for the country.

She said the team will be in the state to interact with the state government’s resource persons on the programmes and policies of the state and how they are being achieved.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale; other members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries joined the Governor to receive the visitors.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 1, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki