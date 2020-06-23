Seven appointees of the Governor attached to the Office of the Ondo State Deputy Governor have been relieved of their appointments. The Governor announced their disengagement through a press statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye.

The affected aides are:

Mr Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties

Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography

Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary

Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor)

Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor

Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor).

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ajiboye, the affected aides were invited to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor for a meeting on Tuesday, 23, June, 2020.

The essence of the meeting, he said , was to reassign the affected aides and give them further instructions.

“But it will surprise you that none of them turned up for the meeting. As a matter of fact, one of them sent a message that he would not be able to attend the meeting,” Ajiboye explained.

The failure of the aides to attend the meeting was said to left the authorities with little or no choice than to relieve them of their appointments.

“Their action is an affront on the authorities of their employers. The truth is that they chose the path they wanted by refusing to attend the meeting, hence their sack, “the CPS added.

