The owner of M & E restaurant , Mrs. Iyabo Daniel has explained why she ventured into restaurant business to the list of her other businesses in order to make the people have value and quality taste for their money.

She stated this during the official opening of the branch outlet which is situated opposite Agape Junction, Oke Aro , Akure.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mrs. Iyabo Daniel said providing a hang out spot during the day brought about M & E restaurant.

In her words ” This is a dream come true for me. I built M & E to give our customers value and satisfaction for their money” .

” M & E simply mean maximum enjoyment and we are prepared for that with all our qualified staff and workers” she said.

Also speaking, the manager, M & E restaurant, Mr. Sunday Temitope said his team are well prepared to put smile on the faces of their customers with little money but with a great taste and service .

In a separate remarks, one of the customers, Mr. Akintunde Olawale described M & E restaurant as a place to be for all those who desire quality taste and satisfaction.

Some of the services rendered by M & E restaurant include indoor and outdoor services with different Nigeria delicacy and drinks such as Rice ( Ofada, fried,jollof, coconut),Amala, Yam Porridge, Pounded Yam, Fried Fish, Asun, Ogufe, Efo Riro, Cow meat , Vegetable salad, Moimoi, Snail with recreation service like: Table Tennis, Snookers and GYM.