•Performs Groundbreaking Amidst Cheers

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday laid the foundation of a new Governor’s Lodge at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

He said his administration is embarking on the construction of a new Governor’s Lodge because the state does not have one, adding that shelter cannot be abrogated in human’s scale of preference.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that the Governor’s Lodge built by the immediate past administration has several defects which pose a huge threat to human living, noting that the poorly constructed building appears to be weak and may collapse anytime.

He said: “Our first reaction to the ugly development was to involve the best of cost-effective steps to put to good use the facilities. In pursuant of this, qualified and experienced building experts were invited to work with our in-house professionals to carry out due diligence and survey on the structures.

“The objective of our action was to have a concise report on the adequacy of spaces, snags, building health and cost of remedial works. The report, thereafter, submitted by the experts revealed a humongous cost of putting the old lodge in a befitting status and yet it will not adequately compensate for the value of money to be spent.

“In our quest to continuously strive to fulfil our sacred vows to our people and leave a good legacy, a committee was set up to work on the experts recommendation and come up with a design for the construction of a new a Governor’s Lodge for Ondo State Government. The committee has turned in its recommendation on the construction of a new Governor’s Lodge of which we are here today to formally commence

Arakunrin Akeredolu added that the new aesthetic Governor’s Lodge was conceived with the best expectations of any Governor’s Lodge in Nigeria.

“The structure sits on approximately 2,000 square meters of land and measures about 18 meters from the ground floor to the tip of the iconic roof.

“The facilities will house a Banquet Hall to sit about 250 guests, Basement Parking, Indoor and Outdoor Kitchen, Swimming Pool, Sitting Lounge, Atrium Sitting Room, Bedrooms and other functional spaces.

“Information Communication Technology (ICT) software and gadgets will be applied in the finishing of this edifice while the entire environment will be adorned with both soft and hard landscape,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor stated that his administration has been able to make bold footprints in the building infrastructure sector.

“We have conceived, delivered and are still working on some of the following construction projects: construction of Ultra-modern Internal Revenue Service Headquarters,

construction of Modern Guest Chalets in the Government House

Grounds.

“Construction of UNIMED Teaching Hospital facilities in Akure and Ondo Complexes, renovation of TESCOM Headquarters, renovation of the Library Board Complex, restructuring of VIP chalets, renovation of many public buildings across the State.

“Face-lift of the State House of Assembly Complex, modern office block for ODBPP and Multi-Lateral Relations Agency, completion of the Accountant-General Headquarters Complex, the construction of a modern office for the Ondo State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme is in the pipeline.

“Restructuring of the Governor’s Office area within the Complex to make for a befitting office for the Governor and his immediate aides.

“We shall continue to focus on our core mandate and promises for the good people of Ondo State, hoping for grace and capacity to do more,” the Governor concluded.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki