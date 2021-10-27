Press Release

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has explained why his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, was absent during the visit of the Southwest governors to the residence of the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Led by their chairman, Arakunrin Akeredolu, the governors had on Tuesday visited Asiwaju Tinubu at his Bourdilon-Ikoyi residence, Lagos state, on a courtesy visit since his return to the country.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said Dr. Fayemi was with them at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at Lagos House, Marina, but had to leave to catch a late flight to Portharcourt where he was a guest speaker at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference dinner.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, noted that Governor Akeredolu’s clarification on Fayemi’s absence during the visit became necessary due to various insinuations and reactions in the media.

“Governor Fayemi was with us at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at the Lagos House in Marina. He had to leave to catch a late flight to Portharcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner.

“He sent his apology to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.”

Governor Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State Governor and wish him well after his return to the country.