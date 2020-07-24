Through:

Your Excellency,

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN

Ondo State

Nigeria.

To:

The good people of Ondo State.

It has become expedient to humbly write this letter, believing same to be true and sincere, honest and diligent, without fear, favour and ill will. I have sought for inspiration to enable me do and make informed justification and juxtaposition of current political unfoldings, and why I think the odds are largely in your favour, and as captured above, the winning strategy and magic wand.

Arakunrin, Mr. Governor, Indeed, you have just returned from the polls where during the primary election, you proved mettle and capacity. Against scintilla of doubt, and probable consequence of your stewardship, the last 3years, Inspite antagonists within and outside the party, whether individuals or clustered group, and other classes of adversaries who think otherwise your potentials and prospects in winning elections, especially the just concluded shadow Election where you triumphed and won by large margin with remarkable indices enough for criticism and political analysis to speculate the future.

Informed by this development that has transformed and translated views and perceptions, I seek to add few remarks upon which I conclude victory awaits you in subsequent election where major contenders from various political parties would have their cards placed on the table…

We must, however, commend your efforts in reaching out almost immediately after the primary election. Quickly, you had issued a press release, stating the need for post election reconciliatory meeting with other gladiators whom you both had a rather tough contest. While passing your message vide a widely published platform, including the social media, and attendant milieu for which we all read and embraced a rather subtle disposition, demeanour and conduct in victory, exhibiting extreme maturity, patience and candour, especially your carriage, mien and gait all culminating in what otherwise have changed the Political narrative of Ondo State coupled with the pragmatic steps taken to compliment the viral message of hope, that: “united we stand, Divided we fall”. All this, you did, in just few days after the primary election.

I could see pictures everywhere with Ambassador Sola Iji, Olusola Alexander Oke SAN, Mr. Ife Oyedele, Hon. D.I Kekemeke alias Lekele and others which time may not permit I mention. Consequently, the trajectory of hope and a bastion of courage may have culminated and informed the need to take these giant strider to victory. The aspirants have displayed and exhibited warmth in their conscious reception during visit and this is evident in their obvious embrace and deafening disposition.

It is, indeed, a great development for our politics and polity and more importantly, the quality of politicians we hope for as we transact, interplay, interfere and intervene in the exercise and activities of politicians going forward. Indeed, a radical departure and paradigm shift. Contrary to suppositions, a humble, urbane and mature Governor in Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has emerged. These qualities and virtues are no doubt value-addition to the gamut of political expedience and jurisprudence. We are indeed evolving a less complex system where politics is played with ease and less desperation.

Symbolically, and very instructive is the mutual believe and need to trudge on like soldiers set for battle without dangerous lethal. Yet, it is a battle playing out with excess maturity.

The APC family in Ondo State have witnessed a major interventionist approach with this conduct exhibited by it flagbearer and candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. Perhaps in the history and annal of Ondo State politics, we never had it so good. Periods like this always seem like war in Ondo State. We experienced a dagger-drawn battle during the late Olusegun Agagu administration while trying to wrestle power from late Chief Adebayo Adefarati in 2003. A similar and very tragic experience that even claimed lives with the Mimiko against late Olusegun Agagu in 2007. Likewise, the Mimiko while trying to forge ahead, spending uninterrupted eight 8years did not take the fight cheap and easy. It was morethan a war chess. It was a battle between life and death!. Missiles on social media, and negative missives against one another and each other over power. Fortunately, it is not case today.

Your leadership, among other things have provided enabling environment for everyone including opposition to thrive well. We now have mature and decent politicking across the length and breadth of Ondo State with Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. This is no doubt an undeniable paradigm shift from the tradition which is why I consider the need to acknowledge same and make public our recent political nuances.

Beyond conduct, character and candour, your leadership has proven that battles could be won without war. This is demonstrated in the manner all aspirants across political parties had their day and date at the polls without undue interference. Indeed, you proved mettle as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with the grasp of basic and rudimentary ingredients upon which Law and legality is founded. You are an apostle, a custodian and practically, an advocate of Rule of Law manifestly exhibiting tenets of democracy in the most urban manner.

You have exhibited with finesse and panache that your legal stardom was earned through the ronts. It is no mistake you attained the apogee of your profession. Of course, a fit and proper mind as condition precedent for lawyers aspiring to the Bar and the foremost requirement of Body of Benchers who are sponsors to the Bar. All this, you made proud of the legal profession. Lawyers like other people are learning leadership from your commitments to salvage humanity.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has enlivened the legal profession by this character and conduct in governance as exhibited during the period. We had Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN of Lagos State doing well back then as Governor and subsequently, a minister of the Federal Republic Of Nigerian, today.

Among other things, I see triumph and ultimately, victory for the good people of Ondo State with the product in Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN who held leadership more sincerely and patriotic. He had through his impressive conduct and desire opted for good governance while leaving politics to politicians only to survive stabs by sheer grace, and God’s providence. Perhaps his name OLUWAROTIMI?

Transforming the economic hub of Ondo State with accessible infrastructure, especially good road networks across the state. Massive industrialization, and employment opportunities as well as the hope for increase in human capacity with prompt payment of salaries . These many endeavours are not without sacrifices, they have equally motivated reasonable bystanders and onlookers to take a major decision in supporting his aspiration which is why the primary election reflected massive endorsement in votes from delegates across the 18Local government area.

I, therefore, haven engaged with diverse individuals, submit, very quickly and humbly that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is not only fated to win. He has a pact with humanity and obviously, had demonstrated competence, capacity and capability. Indeed, like he always wanted, Aketi had redefined politics in Ondo State. We, in our teaming population as youths cannot but encourage his continuity to engender and foster good governance with quality dividends of DEMOCRACY for the good of the greatest number. May Ondo State triumph ultimately with the Sun Shinning!

Olasumbo Faseesin Esq

Convener Conscience Conscious Youth Patriot

fashlembo@yahoo.com