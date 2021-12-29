• Organise Free Training on Web Development, Graphic Design

By Debo Akinbami

The Alumnae of Bemore Empowered Initiative who organised a free, four-day training on website development and graphic design for secondary school girls in Ondo State have said they were motivated to train other girls out of the desire to give back to the society.

The girls, six in all, code-named ‘Bemore Sisters Network’ operate under the auspices of Bemore Empowered Initiative, a project of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. They, having gone through the Bemore Summer Boot Camp, chose to come together to train other girls in life-enhancing skills, particularly website development and graphic design.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers on Tuesday, the second day of the Four-day intensive training, the team leader, Miss Ogunsemore Abimbola, said, “The major source of our motivation is the fact that we saw that there is a very huge lacuna for girls and women to fill in the tech space. Statistics have revealed that girls and women are just 20% of the tech ecosystem, which is relatively low.

“This is a problem we saw and felt we could solve with this. Not only that, we also know that to whom much is given, much more is expected. Therefore giving back to our society by training our fellow sisters is a major impetus for this training.”

The organisers, who are adept in coding and graphic design, said their goal is to make the selected girls to become very sound in the art of coding and designing, saying, “The programme is meant to train girls on how to create beautiful and responsive websites. This is also with the vision of making them much more tech inclined. We hope that in few months from now, they would be able to build sites for clients in and out of Nigeria and equally come back to train other Bemore girls.”

In her words, Temilolaoluwa Tomoloju, one of organisers, said gone are those days when a girl child was considered a burden to parents.

“My message for Ondo State is that Bemore has come to stay. He that has ears, let him hear, gone are the days when having a girl child is considered a burden to parents. As of today, solid structures have been put in place by key stakeholders all around the world to uplift the female folk, a not- too- far- from-home example is Bemore (the university of life). Your girl deserves to be a part of this life-enhancing community, do all you can to get them signed up for the next batch.”

Holding at Ondo State Bemore Office, Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State Capital, from

Monday 27th to Thursday 30th December, 2021, other members of the team are Ebiseni Oluwatosin (Assistant Team Leader), Oluwagbamila Ebunmi, Micheal Ogochukwu and Ojekhoa Similoluwa.