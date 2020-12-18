Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that his administration is committing the remaining months in its first term to building a jetty port in the southern senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the move became necessary so as move some equipment needed for the bitumen exploration in the state from Apapa in Lagos state to Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu made the disclosure during the Service of Carols and Nine lessons organized by Ondo State Government, held at the International Center for Culture and Event Center (DOME), Igbatoro, Akure on Thursday.

The Governor said building the jetty port was a commitment that must be made by his administration to see to the successful exploration of the vast bitumen deposit in the state after several years.

Arakunrin Akeredolu pledged the commitment of his administration to continue with quality service delivery to the people in his second term in office.

He said:” Our efforts at the industrialisation of the State are already yielding fruits. Despite the challenges of today, we are hopeful that several new life-changing projects including the Port Ondo will come into fruition for the turnaround of the economic fortunes of our State.”

On Christmas, Governor Akeredolu said:” It is Christmas time and the season of carols, a divine, a unique and colourful period when we as Christians congregate to enjoy inspirational songs in praise and worship of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“As we all know, He came to redeem the world by dying for our sins. This is the mandate for which He lived, died and resurrected. We must, therefore, spare time to reflect on the essence and reason for this season, which is our redemption from judgment to salvation, healing and joy.

“We must embrace and promote common good, love, peace, care and concern for one another, and most importantly, the pathway to salvation.”

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki