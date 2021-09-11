Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed desire to see considerable decrease in cases of gender-based violence in the state and to ultimately achieve a gender based violence- free Ondo State.

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu said this while making remarks on the outcome of the 4-day strategic planning workshop on gender based violence, organised for Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV).

Ondo First Lady

“The workshop was a huge success. Our resource persons really gave us the stuff that we need to be better in handling GBV cases. I am sure that participants can attest to that. They delivered so well that we are leaving here with more knowledge. So I am very happy.

“You have been charged to go out there and put all that we have learnt within the four days into practice. We really want to see a reduction that will lead to an Ondo State that is free of gender based Violence.”

The four-day workshop was organised by the Office of Ondo State First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs for Stakeholders in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Recall that the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, signed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA) about two months ago and consequently inaugurated the Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), hence the strategic planning development workshop was organised to come up with a vision, mission, approaches and policies for a five-year plan in the first place, towards achieving a GBV-free State.

Also speaking on the significance of the workshop, the Coordinator of Betty Anyawu Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), Mr Austin Otabor, said the workshop was a very intensive training as far as responding to gender based violence is concerned.

According to Otabor, “It was a very intensive strategic planning for gender based violence. The consultants were specially selected among experts who are versed in response to gender based violence, who understand the GBV space in Nigeria and what is happening in the international space.

“They were able to take us through the processes in a very thorough manner. We know have an actual working plan, and if implemented, Ondo State will start competing comparably with states like Lagos as far as response to gender based violence is concerned.”

The workshop which was held at Heritage hotel, ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State Capital, between Wednesday 8th September, 2021, and Saturday 11th September, birthed five-year strategic planning which entails details of the organisation, the vision and mission, the slogan, the core areas of activities, things that will be done and how to do them, including budgeting.

The programme also featured extensive group works, formulation of Vision and Mission statements, analysis of political, economic, social, and technological challenges to be addressed by OSAA-GBV, welfare of GBV victims among other things.

Stakeholders at the event included Representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, National Council of Women Societies, Federation of Female Lawyers, Ministry of Women Affairs, Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Government Officials, Civil Societies involved with the fight against GBV, journalists and Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF).

Story by Debo Akinbami