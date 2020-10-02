•Says International Cargo airport, Port Ondo “ll Connect Ondo To Global Economy

•Only Continuity Can Guarantee Sustainability

•We Don’t Have Enough Youths To Take The Number Of Jobs Coming – Oyewumi

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has expressed the commitment of his administration to pressing for the upgrade of the Akure Airport into an International Cargo AirPort.

Governor Akeredolu noted that with the establishment of Port Ondo and upgrade of the Akure airport into an international cargo airport, Ondo state would be connected to the global economy.

The Governor who stressed that although the Akure Airport is ordinarily a cargo Airport, disclosed that he has been pushing for the terminal to be rebuilt to the capacity of an international cargo airport.

He said his administration had since inception started pressing on the upgrade of the airport, noting that there are already containers at the airport which were provided because of the status of the facility as a cargo airport.

Governor Akure spoke at a Youth Interactive Session organized by the Youth and Student sub-committee of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu who highlighted the achievements of his administration said only continuity can guarantee the sustainability of his projects which are improving the lives of the people.

Speaking on the need to be self reliance, Governor Akeredolu charged the youths to seek to be employers of labor rather than seeking Government jobs.

He said:” It’s better to be employer of Labour. If you are an entrepreneur, you will employ people. That’s what gave birth to the Ondo State Entrepreneurial Agency (ONDEA). it’s doing recycling fund. If you needed to do some work, collect this money. If you need to do a business and you are sure you will make money from it, we will give you. And you will return it so that others can get too.

“Our port Ondo is one of the reasons all of us now must have a different orientation. And that orientation must be geared towards entrepreneurship. You must know how to Package things for export. We are particular about our port. We are committed to making Akure airport an international cargo airport.There are opportunities here lurking around.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Mr. Boye Oyewumi said the Akeredolu administration has provided more opportunities that have made people less interested in the public service jobs.

He informed that the moribund Oluwa Jobs will soon take off as some investors are already on ground to take over the company.

Mr. Oyewumi said there are no enough youths in the state to take the number of jobs that will be created by the massive investments that are coming to the state soon.

￼