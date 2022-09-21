We’ll miss my mother-in-law’s love, unending prayers and Jan annual get-together in her house – Ondo First Lady

…receives FOWOSO Members on a condolence visit

The wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said that her late mother-in-law, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, would be sorely missed by the family, considering her impacts on the lives of her children and the Akeredolu’s family as a whole.

She said this at the Presidential logde of government house, Alagbaka Akure, today, where members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees, FOWOSO, paid her a condolence visit.

Speaking about the personality of the Governor’s late mother who passed on last Thursday at the ripe age of 96, the First Lady, affirmed that “one thing stands out about my mother-in-law, she really loved her children, and Aketi was like a golden child to her, he will really feel his Maami”.

Describing her as a prayer addict, who remained untired during prayer sessions, Mrs. Akeredolu saluted the deceased for her commitment to uniting the Akeredolu’s family through the annual January 1st get-together in her Kopindogba residence, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

“The rest is for us to continue holding forth and making sure that the family remains together”, she added.

She noted that, even when one’s loved one, like her mother-in-law passed on at a ripe age, their absence would still be felt in the family, citing her own late mother who passed on two years ago at the ripe age of 89.

“What the governor and his siblings are passing through now, I had a taste of it two years ago and I can tell you both of them passed at a ripe age, but all the same we missed them; anytime I go home I do feel her absence”.

She, appreciated FOWOSO members for the visit, saying, “it’s really an honour when people who care for you come around you in times of good and times of bad, that’s exactly what you have done and I deeply appreciate your coming”.

Earlier, while speaking on behalf of FOWOSO, the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, said they were in the presidential lodge to cheer up the Governor and his wife, saying it’s not easy to lose a loved one.

“We are here to commiserate with Your Excellency and Mr Governor. We are here to tell you that we feel what you feel and we will continue to remember you in prayers because as it is now, Your Excellency is the mother to all of them now that Mama has left”.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Sept. 20, 2022

Photos: Saidu Abdulrahman