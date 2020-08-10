Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, on Monday, August 10, 2020, pushed further measures aimed at ameliorating the effect of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic in the state.

The governor, who likened the pandemic to the state of war because of its devastating effects on the world economy, assured the people of the Sunshine State that his government would try its best to minimise the impact with the limited resources available in the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu gave the assurance during the flag-off ceremony of Ca-Covid 19 Palliative Items Distribution held at the Ministry of Agriculture Central Warehouse in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

While describing Covid 19 as an invisible enemy that must be confronted frontally by individuals and communities, the governor said the outbreak of the virus had adversely affected both the lives and means of the livelihood of the people.

He said: “Many are carrying the bullet wound without knowing and many are already sent to early graves and many more might still go unless we brace up and do what is right as individuals and communities.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu, however, recalled that since Covid 19 broke out, his administration had adopted mitigation strategies aimed at providing food items as palliatives to the people.

He added that his government had gone the extra-mile to make the provision of the food items a reality.

The governor said: “We started by setting up a palliative committee to gather and distribute food items to the people through the Local Government Distribution Committees. We ensured that the committees are truly representative in composition in terms geographical, gender, professional and religious spread.”

He reminded the people that his government had touched over 200, 000 households since the distribution of the first phase of palliative started.

Besides the vulnerable whose interests were adequately catered for, the palliative committee members reached out to those in the hospitals; the sick, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also paid special attention to those in the hospitals in addressing their protein intake through the provision eggs, chicken and beverages.

The governor, therefore, thanked the Coalition Against Covid 19 (CA-COVID), a non-governmental organisation under the leadership of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, in their collaboration with the Federal Government.

He stated that the food items the Coalition donated would take care of at least 50,000 households across the state.

Akeredolu assured that there would be equitable and fair distribution of the items.