The newly elected Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Adekunle Ajasin University Chapter, Comrade ‘Tayo Ogungbeni, has assured of a regime that prioritises welfare of members, lead with the fear of God and absolute transparency.

Elected on Monday, Ogungbeni made the remarks while delivering his acceptance speech at the University Multipurpose Hall, AAUA Campus.

In his words, “The task before the newly elected Branch Executive Committee (BEC) is very enormous and I’m assuring you all that we shall confront them head long.

Your welfare shall be our overall priority at all times and we shall lead you with the fear of God and absolute transparency.

“As a Union, we shall continue to pray for God’s interventions in the finances of the University as well as providing qualitative advice on how our finances could be improved.”

The 5th elected Chairperson of SSANU AAUA said the need for members to put behind previous misgivings and remain united so that it can achieve its goals, saying, “Let us forget the past and forge ahead for a better future in togetherness. As the Bible says ”there is time for everything under the sun”; this is the time for us to re-strategize and ensure that SSANU becomes a Union to be reckoned with in and outside the University community.

“Neither Ogungbeni nor the BEC members alone can perform this onerous task but in togetherness, we can move mountains. Let me be seeing you behind me always in any decision we want to take.”

Comrade Ogungbeni, who appreciated the University Management for its neutrality in the elections, thanked members for coming out enmasse to vote during the union election.

“I can’t but appreciate the University Management for not interfering in the conduct of SSANU elections. We also appreciate you for releasing for our use a coaster bus during the elections. I appreciate all members for coming out enmasse to perform their civic obligations to the Union, and for for making me to be on my toes throughout the electoral period.

“To all the contestants, you have contributed to the enrichment of the electoral processes of SSANU and you are all my heros/heroines. I’m particularly appreciative of my beautiful sister, Comrade A.O. Akingbesote for her sportsmanship spirit. You have all done well and you are specially appreciated for the services rendered to SSANU-AAUA.”