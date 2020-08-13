…Performs Groundbreaking Of Alape Garden City

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to develop the economy of the state through massive investment to replace the public service-driven economy.

The Governor, who said that the future of the State’s economy lies in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, stressed that his administration’s investment drives have started yielding fruits with the wonders of the century taking place in Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the Ground-Breaking ceremony of the “Alape Garden City” in Ilaje Local Government area of the state, a location of less than one hour to Lekki, Lagos state.

The Alape Garden is a proposed estate within Ipare communities, sitting on a whopping 683.744 hectares, which is expected to provide shelter for an estimated 4,000 persons, with the provision of worship centres, shopping malls and recreational facilities among others when completed.

The project is being undertaken by Coastville Global Resources and their partners. The company will be investing billions of Naira to develop the Garden City on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

While reminding the people that one of the policy thrusts of his administration was improving the lives of the people by creating investments and investment opportunities, the Governor said without investment, there would not be enough employment opportunities for the people.

Governor Akeredolu said: ”We shall not relent in our efforts at making sure that the Ondo Deep Seaport, the Erunna-Ogboti Free Trade Zone, the River Alape Inland Port and all our remaining industrial parks become a reality before our very eyes.

“Apart from modernising one of our local communities, the Garden City development, I believe, will bring about well-structured and state-of-the-art buildings that can compete favourably with what is obtainable in places like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port-Harcourt etc.

“ This development will, invariably, attract our sons and daughters, home and abroad, and others alike to come home to own property. This has potential for growth and development of both the communities and their people.”

The Governor commended the Ipare communities for their peaceful disposition, adding that there will not be any meaningful development without peace.