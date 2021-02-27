•Gets “Agbesinga” Of Ondo State Title

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured that he will consolidate on the successes recorded in his first term, saying the second term is not for relaxation but more works.

Governor Akeredolu while soliciting sincere support, cooperation and prayers from the people of the state, declared that his administration will consolidate on the achievement recorded in the areas of massive infrastructural development, construction and renovation of classrooms, youth empowerment through agriculture and skill acquisition, affordable healthcare delivery and welfare of public servants.

The Governor spoke on Friday at the Second Term Inauguration Jumat Service held at the Central Mosque, Owo in Owo local government area of the state.

The Owo Muslim community, at the service, conferred on the Governor, the title “ Agbesinga” of Ondo State, in recognition of his commitment to the promotion of religion in the state.

The Jumat Service was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his wife,Mrs. Olúwaseun Aiyedatiwa, acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, member House of Representative, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Royal fathers including Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Olubaka of Okaland , Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye and Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede,

Immediate past cabinet members, heads of security agencies and other eminent personalities.

Governor Akeredolu who said he has passed through a lot of challenges in the last four years, disclosed that he has deliberately ensured that the interest of the generality of the people of the state remains the topmost of his administration policy decisions.

“We intend to consolidate on the achievements we had already recorded in the areas of security of lives and property through the establishment of the Western Security Network (Amotekun Corps). Since it commenced operation in Ondo State, it has done well in reducing the menace of insecurity in our dear State.

“I must also commend the efforts of all our security agencies in the State for their efforts at combating crime. No doubt, without your support, we wouldn’t be enjoying the relative peace we have today in our State.“